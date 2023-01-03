Things to look forward to in 2023: Albums, tours and so much more

TAS Rights Management

A new year means new music and new activities from some of pop music’s biggest names. Here’s a roundup of some of the albums, tours and events we can look forward to in 2023:

–Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran will both tour North America in 2023. Taylor’s Eras Tour starts March 17 in Glendale, Arizona, while Ed’s Mathematics Tour starts May 6 in Arlington, Texas.

–Janet Jackson‘s Together Again tour starts April 14 in Hollywood, Florida.

–Pink‘s Summer Carnival tour hits North America July 24 in Toronto.

-Pop icons Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will start their co-headlining stadium tour March 10 in LA, with additional dates across the country in April, May, June and August. Fellow icon Bruce Springsteen‘s first U.S. shows with the E Street Band since 2017 kick off February 1 in Tampa, Florida.

–Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl halftime show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12.

–Bruno Mars returns to Dolby Live at Park MGM January 25, with three shows in January and seven in February. The Jonas Brothers play the same venue February 17, 18 and 19.

–Katy Perry‘s PLAY residency returns to Resorts World International February 15, with dates also scheduled for March and April. Katy returns to judge American Idol on February 19.

–Maroon 5 will kick off their debut Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM March 24, with dates also scheduled for April, July and August. Adele‘s Weekends with Adele residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will continue starting January 20 and run through March 25.

–Backstreet Boys will mark their 30th anniversary on April 20, with some possible special events planned for fans.

–Matchbox Twenty will release their first new music since 2012 and launch a summer tour that has been delayed multiple times by the pandemic.

-The Oscar nominations will be revealed on January 24, and we’ll find out if songs by Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, The Weeknd and Selena Gomez — all of which have made the Best Original Song short list — will officially receive nods.

-The Grammys will take place on February 5, and we’ll learn if leading nominee Beyoncé will take home all nine of the trophies she’s nominated for, or if she’ll share the wealth with other nominated artists, like Harry Styles, Adele, Lizzo and Taylor Swift.

-New albums that have been confirmed for 2023 include:

Sam Smith‘s Gloria, January 27

Ava Max’s Diamonds and Dancefloors, January 27

Lukas Graham‘s IV (The Pink Album), January 20

Måneskin‘s Rush!, January 20

Ellie Goulding‘s Higher Than Heaven, February 3

Pink’s Trustfall, February 17

Adam Lambert‘s High Drama, February 24

Lewis Capaldi‘s Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, May 19

Jennifer Lopez‘s This Is Me…Now, release date TBD

