Things You Did As a Kid, That Kids Can’t Do Now

It seems like people who are adults now had a lot more freedom to “roam” when they were kids. Many who have children now would never dream of allowing their children to do half of what they were allowed to do. A survey asked parents what they would and would not allow their kids to do from activities they were permitted as children.

Let a ten year old stay home alone. 53% said they did, but only 36% said they would allow their kids to be left alone at that age. Walk or bike to school. 68% did. But only 43% would allow their kids to do it. Play in a public park by themselves. 51% played alone as kids. Only 21% would allow their kids to do it now. Play in your own yard by yourself. 91% said yes, they played without supervision. Only 78% would allow their kids to do that. Go trick-or-treating by yourself. 44% did as kids. Less than 30% would allow their kids to do that.