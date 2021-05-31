Things You Might Not Know About Memorial Day
Memorial Day is a day to honor and mourn those who gave their lives in service to their country. Here are some things you might not know about the holiday. Memorial Day was originally known as ‘Decoration Day’, named after the tradition of decorating a soldier’s grave with flowers.
It was originally observed on May 30th every year. It was changed in 1970 to the last Monday of May. The exact origins of Memorial Day are unknown – in fact, there are 25 places that claim to have invented it. The longest-running Memorial Day Parade is held in the town of Rochester, Wisconsin, which has hosted a parade every year since 1867. How are you observing this Memorial Day?