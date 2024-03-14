Third acoustic track featured in Taylor Swift’s Disney+ concert film announced

The third of Taylor Swift‘s four acoustic tracks featured in the Disney+ version of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) has been revealed.

ABC’s Good Morning America announced Thursday that the acoustic version of Taylor’s song “You Are in Love,” from her album 1989, will be featured in the concert film when it arrives on Disney+ Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

A sneak peek of the performance from the concert film also aired on GMA; it’s also been posted on the Disney+ Instagram page.

GMA announced earlier this week that “Death by a Thousand Cuts” from Taylor’s 2019 album Lover and “Maroon” from her award-winning 10th studio album Midnights will also be featured in the concert film when it arrives on Disney+.

These songs were not featured in either of the previous theatrical or VOD versions.

The Disney+ version will show the concert in its entirety for the first time and will also include Taylor’s hit song “cardigan.”

