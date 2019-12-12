Third Man Arrested in Connection to After-Hours Bar Shooting

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police have arrested a third person in connection to a shooting that sent three men to the hospital last weekend. The man arrested, 30 year old Justin Johnson, was also one of the people injured from the gunfire.
Police say he and Joshua Brantley conspired to shoot Marlow Freeman and another man in the 1200 block of Spring Avenue NE early Saturday morning outside of an after-hours bar.
After Brantley shot at Freeman and the unnamed man, Freeman returned fire, hitting Johnson once, according to jail records. Both Brantley and Freeman were arrested earlier this week. All three remain behind bars.