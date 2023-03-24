Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

This 11-Year-Old Has Raised Over $61,000 For Animal Rescues By Selling Lemonade

March 24, 2023 10:17AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Delanie Dennis is an 11-year-old in Tampa, Florida that has been on a mission to help animals find homes since was 7…and she just got a big surprise from GMA.

She started selling lemonade at age 7 at a stand in her family’s restaurant to raise money to help animals find a forever home. Each month, they would donate the proceeds to a different animal rescue group of her choice…over $61,000 in total! Her commitment all these years led the ASPCA to name her Kid of the Year! And she got got another donation on “Good Morning America” of $2500! 

