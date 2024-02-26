Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

This 4-Year-Old Is All The Motivation You Need Today

February 26, 2024 11:51AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

 The Internet is captivated by this pint size basketball coach and he will get you fired up!!

Coach Christopher Bess is no ordinary basketball coach… mainly because he’s 4-years-old. He’s the son of Tarboro High School basketball coach Reggie Bess in North Carolina who at first was kind of oblivious to his son emulating his sideline behavior to a TEE. “When I coach my whole butt off, you play your whole butt off!”

Dad says at home he watches games and gets his coaching board out and draws x’s and o’s for plays…he’s COMMITTED to the role LOL! 

Popular Posts

1

Hear the 1985 real-time radio scan of when we WERE the World
2

Were Participation Trophies Invented In Massillon?
3

Register NOW for Girls on the Run Spring 2024
4

New Kids on the Block sign new record deal, plan first new album in years
5

“Come party with us!” Jelly Roll announces Beautifully Broken tour