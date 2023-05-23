Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

This 6-Year-Old’s Morning Routine Is So Zen

May 23, 2023 11:13AM EDT
When the Internet saw 6-year-old Ayaan Diop’s morning routine, comments soared from viewers wanting to sign him up as their life coach!  He wakes up every morning before his siblings so he can enjoy his lemon and honey tea while reading his chapter book.  He legit looks like he’s getting ready to check his retirement account and stocks LOL!

Ayaan developed a love of reading early on as it has been a part of their nightly routine since he was in the womb! #lifegoals

