As the video before her performance played no one realized what they were going to see. She said she had played the violin since she was a child but then when she was 20 she was in a car accident and had to stop playing. But she didn’t explain and the camera never panned back to show her. Then she stepped on ‘The World’s Best’ stage and everyone saw that she had lost her right arm at the shoulder! And she played a beautiful song on her violin. Talk about inspiring!