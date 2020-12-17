This Could Be The Worst Possible Dating App Match Ever
Well this must have been awkward. A woman matched with her brother on a dating app! A TikToker shared a video revealing that she was matched with her little brother on dating app Hinge. The viral clip shows the woman showing her app’s screen that read, “Most Compatible: Brooke & Noah, we think you two should meet.”
The woman then said that the two met, spent Thanksgiving together, and then revealed her brother. Thank goodness they had a good sense of humor about it! Have you ever been matched with someone completely wrong on a dating app? Do you use dating apps?