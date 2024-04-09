This Couple Gave Adorable Baby Updates On Their Neighbor’s Doorbell Camera
April 9, 2024 12:48PM EDT
Source: YouTube
A couple passing by their neighbor’s doorbell camera gave some big updates that has been seen by 30 million people!
Katie Newton posted doorbell camera video montage of her neighbors, Sydney and Trevor Melton’s pregnancy updates. That video has been viewed over 30 million times on TikTok.
@katiebrookenewton Thank you @Ring for helping capture this welcome home next door baby!!! #ring #newborn #pregnant #duedate ♬ Bundle of Joy (From “Inside Out”) – Benny Martin
Here’s the update with the trio answering questions!
@katiebrookenewton Replying to @Pixar thank you everyone for loving our neighbor moment!! A week later and we are still having fun with it Go follow @sydney & trevor! #ring #newborn #viral ♬ Won’t You Be My Neighbor? – Mister Rogers