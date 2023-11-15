Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

This Dancing Featherless Bird Is The Best Thing You’ll See Today

November 15, 2023 1:03PM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

A woman took in a featherless bird from rescue organization, and the only backstory she got was that the bird was kept in a dark basement. At first, Chicken, the bird, was afraid of everything and everyone. But as soon as Chicken started to realize she was in a better place, she started to come alive.

One morning she started dancing to her new owner singing…and then grabbed a metal bowl and banged against the cage like a drum!  She’s been dancing ever since to all kinds of music! And because her new owner has other birds who can fly, mama started walking around outside holding her out and letting Chicken guide her so she can feel like she’s flying!!

Popular Posts

1

Local Stark County Restaurants Open For Thanksgiving
2

Resources Available For Thanksgiving In Stark County
3

History Made: Jared Leto Climbs The Outside Of The Empire State Building
4

Paul Russell says “Lil Boo Thang” is a “happy song, in a time when there’s not that much happy music”
5

Source: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have a detailed long-distance dating plan