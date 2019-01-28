This Episode of ‘The Office’ Saved a Woman’s Life

Maybe TV isn’t such a vast wasteland after all. An Arizona man has saved a woman’s life using a CPR technique he learned from an episode of “The Office.”

Tucson resident Cross Scott, 21, says he happened upon an unconscious woman sitting in her car. After breaking her window with a rock, Scott realized she wasn’t breathing.

“I’ve never prepared myself for CPR in my life,” Scott tells the Arizona Daily Star. “I had no idea what I was doing.”

Fortunately, the mechanic had seen the episode of “The Office” in which the staff of Dunder-Mifflin receives CPR training. He says he remembered the instructor telling the group to repeatedly push down on a victim’s chest to the rhythm of “Stayin’ Alive.” So, like the show’s Michael Scott, the real-life Scott began performing chest compressions on the woman — while singing the classic Bee Gees song out loud. Just a minute into the song, the woman started breathing.

