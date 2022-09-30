Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

This Family’s “Stranger Things” Decorations Are Winning Halloween

September 30, 2022 8:04AM EDT
Dave and Aubrey Appel are superfans of “Stranger Things” and they estimate they have spent roughly 1,500 hours decorating their home this year.  The one scene they’ve created in their front yard is freaking out all of the neighbors…they have Max floating above their yard.

Nobody knows how they are doing it, but it’s made from pool noodles. She’s so realistic, neighbors think it’s their daughter Brooke (who is a dead ringer from behind for Max!)

 

