This Guy Has Made A Career Of Being An Extra In Over 100 Movies And Shows

August 3, 2023 10:12AM EDT
If you’ve watched any movie or TV show in the last decade, chances are you’ve seen 45-year-old Jesse Heiman. He’s made a career out of being in the background of over 100 movies and TV shows. He played a surprised high school student in 2002’s “Spider-Man,” and has appeared on “The Big Bang Theory” and “Entourage.” But probably his greatest role was starring alongside supermodel Bar Rafaeli in a Super Bowl commercial.

Fun fact…they had to do 65 takes of their 30-second kiss!

