This Huge Sunflower Trail In Scotland Is Amazing

August 22, 2023 11:34AM EDT
Pretty amazing drone footage of a Scottish farmer that grew 250,000 sunflowers in a huge trail design that takes about 30-60 minutes to walk through. It’s an incredible design, but they only bloom for about 4 weeks. 26-year-old Crawford Niven first came up with the idea for this at his farm in Gloagburn Farm, near Perth, Scotland, three years ago. And now thousands of visitors from as far as Australia make the trip to walk among the seven-foot-tall flowers, which they’re even allowed to pick and take home.

 

