This Husband’s Comments About Sharing Housework Connects With Many

October 20, 2023 12:13PM EDT
J.R. Minton is getting a lot of views on his video talking about sharing housework with his wife. He stresses it’s not his job to “help” his wife with cooking, cleaning and the kids…because they should be sharing those responsibilities. His message that spouses should be partners (rather than it being viewed as the wife’s job) has resonated with viewers.

Do YOU share household chores in your home?

