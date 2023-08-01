This Instagram Matchmaker For His Friends Results In An Engagement

Alton Buggs II got to play matchmaker for two of his single friends! He posted about them on his Instagram stories, and now two are engaged! One of them is Alex Castellanos…he posted a cute picture of her and a caption about her interests…and that led Troy Marrow to follow her. She followed back. Messages started and the rest is history!

On May 20th, exactly a year from the day he messaged her…he proposed! Yes…Alton was there! He says he loves seeing people connect and find that person that they don’t want to do life without.