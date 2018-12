Next time you head out to a restaurant you might want to take a few Lysol wipes with you.

An ABC News study found that there all sorts of germs lurking in the least expected places. The menu at a restaurant was found to have the most germs. The bacteria count was over 180,000 followed by the pepper shaker which is a hotbed for E.coli bacteria.

Experts advise that you skip the pepper and salt shakers all together at restaurants and opt for individual packets.