This is The Healthiest Plant?!

When thinking of the healthiest foods, what comes to mind? Apples, carrots, spinach? One plant you probably didn’t think of is dandelions. Yes, dandelions!

According to a study conducted by Jennifer Di Noia, a nutrition expert from William Paterson University, dandelion greens come in at number 16 on a list of 41 nutritious foods, beating out both broccoli and kale.

Jo Robinson reveals in her book, Eating on the Wild Side, that dandelions are even better than spinach, containing, “eight times more antioxidants, two times more calcium, three times more Vitamin A, and five times more vitamin K and vitamin E.”

Now before you go picking them out of the grass and throwing into your salad, make sure they haven’t been covered in chemicals in an effort to stop their spread.

Would you add dandelions to your salad?