This Is the Worst Question to Ask a Married Couple, According to One Mom

An Australian mother’s video has gone viral after she told people to stop asking married couples when they were going to have children.

Adele Barbaro of “The Real Mumma” posted her video to Facebook and explained that she had a hard time conceiving and resulted to IVF treatment in order to have her two sons.

Barbaro said the experience was the most “time consuming, invasive, expensive and emotionally painful roller coaster I have been on.” Barbaro went on to say that many couples will try for years to get pregnant to no avail so asking them about it could be heartbreaking for them. Barbaro’s video was shared over 40,000 times.

Have you had a hard time getting pregnant? How do you feel about getting asked, “When will you have a baby?”