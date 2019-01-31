This is Why You Need To Keep Your Gas Tank Full In Cold Weather

While this may not help you if you haven’t done so already, you’ll definitely want to keep this in mind the next time a polar vortex turns your town into a winter wonderland.

When cold weather is on the way, experts say you should make sure you have a full tank of gas. The Detroit Free Press suggests it can prevent fuel lines from freezing.

The gas itself doesn’t freeze, but moisture in the lines from the tank might, blocking the fuel from reaching the engine.

If you’re still having trouble getting the car started in the cold, the paper notes that it could have something to do with the level of antifreeze, which should also be topped off.

What tips can you share on keeping the car running in extreme temps?