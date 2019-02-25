This Mom Tracked Her Baby’s Growth With Pizza, and We Just Want to Eat the Whole Thing Up!

As millennial women start becoming mothers, there is a new trend of tracking a baby’s progress and one Maryland mother has tracked her baby’s growth with pizza and the Internet can’t get enough!

“I had tossed around a few ideas but ultimately decided if we were going to do this right, we may as well also get dinner out of it each month. So, pizza for the win!” said professional photographer, Dani Giannandrea.

Giannandrea chose to take a picture of baby Lorenzo beside one slice of pizza because it symbolized his Italian heritage, she added a slice each month to celebrate his growth.

“I think most people are just excited to see something different. The blankets and the blocks and cards are cute, but they don’t get you dinner once a month,” said Giannandra.

What creative ways do you track your baby’s growth?