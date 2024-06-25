This Thrift Store Vase Turned Out To Be A 2,000 Year-Old Ancient Mayan Artifact

Source: YouTube

Imagine scoring a vase for just $3.99 at a thrift store and then deciding to look into how old it actually is…only to find out it’s 2,000 years old!!! That was reality for Anna Lee Dozier from Washington, D.C. She decided to do a little digging into the vase to find out it is an ancient Mayan artifact.

Did she turn around and sell it for boatloads of money? Nope…she gave it back to Mexico to go live in a museum because she said she has young boys, and didn’t want to be the one after 2,000 years to break it!!