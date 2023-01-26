“This time things went a little too far”: Britney Spears asks fans to respect her privacy

Britney Spears is asking fans to respect her privacy — and also addressed the situation in which police went to her home after concerned fans requested a wellness check.

The singer shared a statement to Twitter regarding what happened: “As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls. I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded.”

Britney continued, “The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately.”

“This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media,” she wrote. “During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward.”

Sources from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department previously told ABC News that deputies responded to the singer’s home Tuesday, January 24, for a “check the wellbeing” call.

This incident came shortly after Britney had deactivated her Instagram, which she has done many times before. Fans may have been concerned by the timing since it happened after TMZ reported on a “meltdown” she had at an upscale California restaurant.

Both Britney and her husband, Sam Asghari, in addition to restaurant workers who claimed to have been there, dismissed the report.

