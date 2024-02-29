Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

This Toddler With “Golden Girls” Hair Is The Cutest

February 28, 2024 7:42PM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

Evelyn Mae is only 12 months old…but her “Golden Girls” style charming the Internet. Her mom and Grandma are both hairstylists and legit brings the makeover full circle with set for the ‘do and “Golden Girls”-chic outfits! We have a sweater with shoulder pads, spritzing Elizabeth Taylor’s “White Diamonds” fragrance…she EMBODIES the role!

 

@lileviemae Evelyn Mae is too busy for bad hair days 😩😂💕 #babiesoftiktok #hairstyles #hair #toddlersofticktok #fyp #hairinspiration #beautifull #cute #funny #lol #goldengirl #thankyouforbeingafriend ♬ The Golden Girls – The Main Title Theme – TV Themes

We’re guessing this is EXACTLY what Betty White looked like as a toddler!

Popular Posts

1

Hear the 1985 real-time radio scan of when we WERE the World
2

Were Participation Trophies Invented In Massillon?
3

New Kids on the Block sign new record deal, plan first new album in years
4

“Come party with us!” Jelly Roll announces Beautifully Broken tour
5

Jennifer Lopez At The Premiere Of Her Movie…And Announces Summer Tour