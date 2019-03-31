This Will Make You Think Twice Before Using A Touchscreen At McDonald’s
By Anastasia Otto
|
Mar 31, 2019 @ 12:12 PM

Ever use one of those convenient new touchscreens to make your McDonald’s order?  Well according to a new study from Great Britain, you should probably keep a bottle of hand sanitizer nearby when you order that Big Mac.

Metro UK conducted a study that found fecal bacteria on every touchscreen they tested, including potentially dangerous ones like staphylococcus.

Even more alarming, the paper observed that most people who ordered with a touchscreen would grab their food without washing their hands first.

McDonald’s has responded to the report, saying “Our self-order screens are cleaned frequently throughout the day. All of our restaurants also provide facilities for customers to wash their hands before eating.”

Have you used one of these self-serve touchscreens?  Are they more convenient or more confusing?  How strict are you about washing your hands in public places?

