Thousands Attend CBJ Open Practice

(ONN) – For the first time since their inception 19 years ago the Columbus Blue Jackets are

into the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

And as they wait for their next opponent to be determined, more than 5,000 fans showed up to watch the team practice at Nationwide Arena on Monday morning.

Fans at the practice were treated to freebies, like posters and stickers.

Kim Rennick has been to every Jackets home game and says sweeping the Lightning in the first round of the playoffs was special.

“It was beyond words, because we’ve come close but we’ve never gotten there, and we just had to clinch one.”

The Blue Jackets still don’t know who they’re going to play in round two, because the series between the Maple Leafs and Bruins won’t end until Tuesday night.