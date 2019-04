A family in Florida is thanking people for helping them out. The oldest of 6 children, Sam, is 20 years old. Her parents both died from cancer in the last 5 years so she is now raising her 5 younger brothers and sisters. The kids range in age from 5-17. Last week the local police station presented her with a new car and since then the video has gone viral. People have donated thousands of dollars to a GoFundMe account for the family. In one week the page has raised over $29,000!