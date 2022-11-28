Thousands in Woods: Deer Gun Week Underway in Ohio

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Deer Gun Week is underway in Ohio.

It officially started Monday at 6:57 a.m. in Canton, an half hour before sunrise.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife is passing along some safety tips for use this week.

Even if you are hunting other prey besides deer, you should wear blaze orange in the woods this week.

Also, knowing your target and what’s beyond the target.

And don’t cross a fence with a loaded weapon.

Any questions, call 1-800-WILDLIFE, check the HuntFish OH app, or go to wildohio.gov.