Threat, White Powder Cause Issues in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Employees and others in a number of downtown Akron buildings were forced to evacuate for a time Wednesday morning because of a bomb threat.

The Akron Fire Department says a letter was found around 11 a.m. Wednesday at the John F Seiberling Federal Building.

That building and those nearby were evacuated.

The Summit County Bomb Squad found nothing.

Numerous law enforcement agencies are investigating.

The fire department was already on scene, looking into a white, powdery substance that a mailroom employee found in an envelope.

He is OK and it was determined the substance was not danger for anyone.