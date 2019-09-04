      Weather Alert

Three Arrested Following Massillon Police Chase

Sep 4, 2019 @ 3:38pm

MASSILLON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – More details have emerged from last night’s police chase in Massillon that ended with three people being arrested. Officers say 40 year old Joshua Leach of Barberton led them on a car chase after he fled from a traffic stop at Southway Street SW near Coolidge Ave SE.

He along with 35 year old Andrew Taylor of Akron, were chased throughout Canton then to I-77 South. The pair exited the highway at the Whipple exit, which is closed for construction.

They then abandoned the vehicle behind the Movies 10 on Dressler Road. The men were found and arrested shortly after. 35 year old Craig Blackshear of Canton, who bailed out of the fleeing vehicle, was also arrested.

