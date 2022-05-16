Three Arrests Made in Killing of Plain Man, Same Defendants Charged in Canton Assault
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two Canton men and a city woman are in Canton Municipal Court Monday morning.
He’s charged in connection with the killing of a Plain Township man whose body was found in Canton Township Tuesday night.
43-year-old Jeremy Morlock who has a long criminal record is charged with aggravated murder.
34-year-old Mary Ann Soliday and 24-year-old Clayton Smart are charged with complicity.
32-year-old Joseph Pomeroy’s body was wrapped in a blanket and plastic bag with a chain and bungee cord, found along Hardington Avenue near 12th Street NE, just two blocks from the city limits.
No other information is known about his death, though court records indicate the killing occurred last Sunday.
Other Charges
All three of those defendants also are charged with rape, kidnapping and felonious assault in connection with another vicious crime last week.
A Canton man was tied up and sexually assaulted in the basement of a Canton home last Thursday.
Court records indicate the victim was taken to Cleveland Clinic Mercy and then Metro Health Medical in Cleveland.