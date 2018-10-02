Three Day Weekends Mean Better Workers!

I don’t know about you, but when it hits Thursday I am exhausted. Then when it comes to the weekends, Saturday I try to let go of the stress from the past week and Sunday is all about getting ready for more stress! I could use a three day weekend. And an economist from England agrees with me.

Jan-Emmanuel De Neve is an economist at the University of Oxford. He says that studies back-up his claim that everyone would be more productive at work if we had mandatory three day weekends.

He argues that if people have an extra day to take care of things in their personal life, they will be more focused and productive at work! I agree!

SOURCE: Business Insider