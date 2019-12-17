Three Men Arrested in Connection to Plain Township Home Invasion

PLAIN TOWNSHIP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Three area men have been arrested in connection to the home invasion shooting that took place Monday morning in Plain Township.
Just before 5 AM authorities were called to the 2500 block of Winton Street NW where a 25 year old Troy Wagner had been shot in his home. He was taken to the hospital with police called serious injuries.
Following an investigation, Robert Lippert III, 30, of Massillon along with Christopher Knaggs, 29, and Devon Bittner, 24, of Akron were arrested on earlier today.
All suspects three have been charged with complicity to commit aggravated robbery, complicity to commit aggravated burglary and complicity to commit felonious assault.
Stark County Sheriff George Maier says the investigation is still on going and that additional charges are eminent. An update on Wagner’s status was not provided.