Three People Injured in Fire on Canton’s NW Side Early Sunday

The Canton Fire Department continues to investigate a fire on 14th Street NW that broke out early Sunday morning. Three people had to be rescued from the house. Dispatch advised that bystanders were talking with one male who they could see in a second floor window.

Upon arri;val fire and heavy smoke was seen coming from the first floor rear of the structure. Fire crews began to search for victims and extinguish the fire.

Three victims were removed from the structure. One male was in cardiac arrest after being removed from the structure and was transported to Aultman hospital, a second male was pulled from a second story window by a firefighter who sustained minor injuries in the effort to rescue the male, the second male was also transported to Aultman hospital with burns and smoke inhalation injuries.

A female was also removed from the structure, she was unconscious but breathing when she was transported to Cleveland Clinic Mercy hospital.

At this time, the three victims remain hospitalized, their condition is unknown, and one firefighter being evaluated for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.