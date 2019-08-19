Three People, Two Dogs Play Role in Robbery at local Grocery Store

AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Three People and two dogs all played a role in the robbery of an area grocery store last weekend.
Akron Police say a trio made up of a younger white female, a teenage black male and an older white female entered the Acme Fresh Market on East Avenue, filled up a grocery cart with food and left without paying.
When an employed followed the suspects out into the parking lot, toward their car, they released two dogs from inside the vehicle, attacking the employee.
The employee was bit several times and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. If you have more information on who the suspects are, officers encourage you to call the Akron Police department.