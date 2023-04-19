Three times is a trend: Hear “Praising You,” Rita Ora’s reworking of Fatboy Slim’s 1999 hit

Someone once said, “Once is a fluke. Twice is a coincidence. Three times is a trend.” Well, meet the trend-making new single from Rita Ora.

“Praising You,” Rita’s new single, is from her upcoming third album You & I, due July 14. As the title suggests, the song is a reworking of “Praise You,” the 1999 hit by U.K. musician Norman Cook, aka Fatboy Slim. He’s credited on the track and has given Rita the thumbs-up for the redo.

“To not only get Norman’s stamp of approval, but to actually collaborate with him and pay homage to such a massive song from my childhood was truly a surreal experience,” Rita says.

“I think this record means something different for everyone, but from my perspective, it’s about praising your loved ones and really celebrating those relationships,” she adds, noting that she’s “honored” to get to “re-introduce” the song “to a whole new generation.”

The video for the track, directed by Rita’s husband Taika Waititi, features a cameo from Cook and pays homage to the song’s original Spike Jonze-directed, award-winning video. You can watch it now on Facebook and Instagram today and on all platforms starting April 28.

As for why “Praising You” is trend-making, well, it’s the third reworking of a globally popular dance track from the ’90s to arrive in the past year. The trend started in 2022 year with David Guetta and Bebe Rexha‘s “I’m Good (Blue)” — a reworking of “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” by Eiffel 65. The second instance was “Baby Don’t Hurt Me,” a reworking of the 1993 Haddaway hit “What Is Love” by Guetta with Anne-Marie and Coi Leray.

Maybe Moby should be waiting for a call?

