THRIVE Project: Initial Evaluations Show Infant Mortality Efforts Are Helping

Jan 8, 2021 @ 4:50am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The infant mortality numbers are down in Stark County, but the THRIVE Project through Canton Public Health is getting additional good news from a third party evaluation of the efforts of the Community Health Workers who assist mom and baby before and during that first year of life.

Early results from the Kent State evaluation show the program is helping.

The project has a special emphasis on the minority community.

There were 22 deaths of babies ages birth through one in 2019, vs 26 in 2018.

