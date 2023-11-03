Throwback The Clock Weekend – Win Depeche Mode tickets!

This weekend – Mix 94-1 is “throwin’ back the clock” in more ways than one!

Not only are we turning the clocks back one hour… We’ll be “throwin’ it back” on the air all weekend long.

Playin’ some of our most requested throwbacks, old school and retro jams sprinkled out thru the weekend.

PLUS – We’ve got your last shot to win tickets to Depeche Mode- Live in Cleveland, Friday November 10th!

Anytime this weekend – When you hear us play a throwback from Depeche Mode- Text DEPECHE to 330-450-9400 for a shot to win!

Our “Throwback The Clock Weekend” – Powered by Friends And Family Credit Union.

Now more than ever, it’s time to bring a friend into the family.

Listen for it all weekend on Mix 94-1!