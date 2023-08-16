Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Throwback The Summer Weekend: 1999 Edition

August 16, 2023 12:00AM EDT
Share

Sure – it’s Back To School Week for a lotta kids in Stark County, but… The Summer Of Mix with Belden Village Mall is still on!

Get ready for another Mix 94-1 Throwback The Summer Weekend. This time – We’re gonna party like it’s 1999!

Playin’ ALL the big hits from that summer AND giving away tickets to TWO big 90s-tastic shows comin’ to Blossom.

The Goo Goo Dolls with O.A.R.. August 20th + tickets to see The Offspring (with Sum 41 and Simple Plan) August 22nd.

 

Another Throwback The Summer Weekend. From the station givin’ away the GOOD stuff – Mix 94-1!

Credit: Jesse Naul

 

 

 

Popular Posts

1

Jonas Brothers say The Tour will be a “celebration,” reveal the song they can’t leave the stage without playing
2

Music notes: Ariana Grande, Rihanna and more
3

Madonna’s family vineyard can be yours for just under $5 million
4

The Lawsuit Against Lizzo Could Grow
5

Chris Tucker Launching First Comedy Tour In A Decade