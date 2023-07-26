Another Mix 94-1 Throwback The Summer Weekend – This time, we’re rollin’ back to the Summer Of 2002!

The summer that gave us HUGE movies like Spiderman, Signs and Star Wars Episode 2: Attack Of The Clones.

Everyone was wondering if Justin & Britney were ever gonna get back together!

The Osbournes were our new favorite family.

…and a ground-breaking, game-changing television show made its debut…

That was right around the time P!NK played Tower City up in Cleveland. Were you there?!?!

We’ll be playing some of the BIG songs from that “Summer Of ’02” – PLUS – We’ll give you a shot at tickets to see…

P!NK: The Trustfall Tour – Live at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland – November 8th!

Listen all weekend to find out how to win. It’s our Throwback The Summer Weekend: 2002 Edition!

From the station ALWAYS givin’ away the good stuff – Mix 94-1!