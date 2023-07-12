Throwback The Summer Weekend: 2003 Edition

It’s another Mix 94-1 Throwback The Summer Weekend. This weekend we’re throwin’ it back TWENTY years ago to the Summer Of ’03.

The summer that gave us The Matrix Reloaded, Finding Nemo, 2 Fast, 2 Furious and everyone’s favorite…

From Justin To Kelly!

The music was STELLAR that summer of ’03 – Beyonce & Justin Timberlake were enjoying hits off their respective solo debuts.

Ahhh. How cute. Back when Beyonce & Jay-Z were still “courting”

PLUS – that was the summer everyone was blastin’ the hot new MC in the game that year…

50 Cent!

Listen all weekend as we play the BIGGEST hits and lost classics from that Summer Of ’03 AND for your chance to win tickets to see “Fiddy” – Live at Blossom!

The Final Lap Tour 2023 – Celebrating the 20th anniversary of 50 Cent’s monster album, Get Rich Or Die Tryin‘.

Starring 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes and special guest Jeremih – Live at Blossom, August 6th!

Tickets on-sale NOW but you can try n’ win ’em all this weekend as we “throw it back” to the Summer Of ’03!

Another Throwback The Summer Weekend…. From Friends And Family Credit Union and the station always giving away the good stuff – Mix 94-1!