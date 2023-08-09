Throwback The Summer Weekend: 2005 Edition

Mix 94-1 is bringing you another Throwback The Summer Weekend. This time – We’re doin’ Summer 2005!

The summer that gave us The 40 Year Old Virgin...

…a new American Idol!

Justin Timberlake and Cameron Diaz hooked up…

Destiny’s Child BROKE up!

And a new R&B singer-songwriter was ALL over the radio that summer!

Listen all weekend for your chance to win tickets to the Champagne & Roses Tour w/ Ne-Yo and special guests Robin Thicke & Mario – Live at Blossom, Sunday September 13th!

Listen all weekend for the biggest hits from that summer AND for your chance to win!

From the station ALWAYS givin’ away the good stuff – Mix 94-1!