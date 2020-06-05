Thursday Canton Protest Impacted by Mother Nature
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just under a hundred protestors, taking to the streets of downtown Canton Thursday afternoon, initially laying in the street at the city’s main intersection downtown, praying and observing silence.
Our Noah Hiles explains why the last two events have started in the early afternoon for the protection of children and hoping for a greater turnout and attention during the daytime hours.
Canton police are assisting in the protests now, blocking traffic; the city’s street department setting up barriers.
A severe thunderstorm with hail eventually halted the protest at East Tusc and Cherry Avenue.