Thursday Is Starbucks’ Happiest Hour of the Year, So Plan Your Errands Accordingly
By Sarah Peters
|
Dec 20, 2018 @ 5:47 AM
Edinburgh, Scotland - July 19, 2011: A Starbucks Coffee sign outside a Starbucks Coffee outlet on Edinburgh's Royal Mile. Starbucks Corporation is an international coffee and coffeehouse chain based in Seattle, Washington.

Christmas has come early–provided you are a Starbucks coffee drinker.
On Thursday, December 20th starting at 3pm until close, Starbucks Grande Holiday coffees will only cost $3.
This includes hot chocolate, hot, iced, blended and creme versions of their holiday flavors such as Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Eggnog Latte, etc.
This does NOT include brewed coffee-hot or iced or any of their drink beverages in a bottle.
You can only claim the offer once.
Is this worth you sneaking out of work at 3pm for coffee?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

The Debate Is Over! Bruce Willis’ Die Hard Gets a Christmas Makeover in Time for the Holidays Will Smith Speaks on Playing the Genie in “Aladdin” Most People Have no Idea About Their Family History Kasich Signs BIll Requiring Kids to Learn Cursive Michigan Businessman Surprises Employees With $20,000 Christmas Bonuses NE Ohio Dog Has Spent 1,000 Days At Shelter. Let’s Find Him a Home!
Comments