Thursday Is Starbucks’ Happiest Hour of the Year, So Plan Your Errands Accordingly

Christmas has come early–provided you are a Starbucks coffee drinker.

On Thursday, December 20th starting at 3pm until close, Starbucks Grande Holiday coffees will only cost $3.

This includes hot chocolate, hot, iced, blended and creme versions of their holiday flavors such as Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Eggnog Latte, etc.

This does NOT include brewed coffee-hot or iced or any of their drink beverages in a bottle.

You can only claim the offer once.

Is this worth you sneaking out of work at 3pm for coffee?