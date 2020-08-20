THURSDAY UPDATE: 1,000+ Cases in Ohio, New Color-Coded Map
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio is back over a thousand new daily coronavirus cases, with 1,122 reported on Thursday.
The state’s total is now over 112,000, at 112.003.
26 of those new cases are in Stark County.
Here are the Thursday numbers:
Thurs Aug 20
Ohio: 112,003 cases (+1122), 3929 deaths (+22)
Stark: 2091 cases (+26), 146 deaths (same)
Color-coded Map for Week
The area’s counties remain at the same levels on the weekly color-coded coronavirus map this week; Stark, Summit, Portage and Wayne remain Orange Level-2, while Carroll and Tuscarawas are at Yellow Level-1.