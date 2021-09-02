      Weather Alert

THURSDAY UPDATE: 7000+ New Cases, Per Capita Figure Up to 472.4

Sep 2, 2021 @ 2:38pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – And the numbers keep getting bigger.

The state reported over 7000 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, the most since mid-January.

And this time there’s no asterisk for older cases added in, like on Wednesday.

203 of the new cases were out of Stark County.

Active hospitalizations in Ohio keep rising at about a hundred a day, now up well over 2500.

And the weekly per-capita figure per 100,000 people is 472.4.

Here are the Thursday numbers:

Thurs Sept 2

Ohio: 1,235,089 cases (+7087)

Stark: 37,027 cases (+203)

Across the state: 2,573 active hospitalizations

State cases per-capita: 472.4

