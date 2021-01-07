THURSDAY UPDATE: Cases Over 10,000 Again, Stark Vaccine Rate Over 2%
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For the first day in nearly a month, Ohio reported over 10,000 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday.
Stark County had 341 new cases.
Over two-percent of the Stark County population has gotten its initial dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
That’s 7654 vaccinations.
Here are the Thursday numbers:
Thurs Jan 7
Ohio: 753,068 cases (+10,251),
9462 deaths (+94)
Stark: 22,085 cases (+341),
377 deaths (+15)
Vaccinated first dose: Ohio 221,302 (1.9%), Stark 7654 (2.1%)