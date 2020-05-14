Thursday Update: Childcare and Other Business Reopening Dates Announced
COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After no media briefing yesterday, Governor Mike DeWine along with other state leaders and health officials spoke this afternoon in Columbus, providing updates on COVID-19 in Ohio. Here is a complete outline on everything that was discussed.
Update on Cases
The Ohio Department of Health’s latest report shows all daily COVID-19 figures are above the 21 day average. Ohio now has a total of 26,357 cases and a death toll of 1,537. 4,718 Ohioans have been hospitalized from the coronavirus; 1,268 have been admitted into the intensive care unit.
Nearly 232,000 Ohioans have been tested for COVID-19. Over 7,400 new tests were administered in the past 24 hours. Ohio has an overall positive test rate of around 11.3%.
Update on Stark County
For the first time in days, Stark County has a new COVID-19 related death. The additional death brings Stark County’s overall total to 69. Stark now has 538 total cases and 123 hospitalizations.
Childcare to Reopen on May 31
After saying on Monday that the state needed more time before it could announce when childcare businesses could reopen, Governor DeWine announced this afternoon that the sector could start back up by the end of the month.
Beginning Sunday, May 31st childcare providers in Ohio will be able to re-open, with reduced numbers of children in each classroom and intensified cleaning and hand washing practices.
“Our goal is to have the safest child care system in the nation,” DeWine said. “One that nurtures the health and continued growth and development of our children and one that protects the health and safety of our child care workers and teachers.”
DeWine says that moving forward, childcare is going to look different for children, parents, and teachers as long as COVID-19 is around. However, he says the state must get this right, or it runs the risk of exposing more individuals.
View the childcare reopening guidelines right here!
Other Reopening Dates Announced
Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced the reopening dates for the following sectors of the Ohio economy. Husted says these dates are when the reopenings are allowed to take place, although local governments will have the authority to push the date back.
- May 21 – Camp Grounds
- May 22 – Horse Racing: Spectators will be prohibited. This does not apply to casinos and racinos. Protocols will be released by the end of the day.
- May 26 – BMV Offices: Services that can be accomplished online should still be done online. Click here for more info on the online services available.
- May 26: Gyms/Recreation Centers: Protocols will be released by the end of the day.
- May 26: Non-Contact Sports Leagues: Protocols will be released by the end of the day. Other high-contact sports are still being considered.
- May 26: Public or Club Pools: Must be regulated by local health departments. This guidance is not for water parks or amusement parks. These will be addressed in the near future. There is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, spas, or water play areas. Proper operation/maintenance (disinfection w/ chlorine/bromine) of these facilities should inactivate the virus in water. Protocols will be released by the end of the day.
- May 31: Day Camps: Protocols will be released by the end of the day tomorrow.